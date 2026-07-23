Nel corso della storia, l’umanità ha sempre cercato la felicità, ma non è mai riuscita a raggiungere un consenso su ciò che realmente la produce. Alcuni l’hanno cercata nella ricchezza; altri nel potere, nel successo, nella fama o nella libertà personale. Questa ricerca si è intensificata, forse più che in qualsiasi altra epoca, nella civiltà moderna. Essa incoraggia le persone ad avere una carriera di successo, ad acquisire beni materiali, ad affermare i propri diritti individuali e a massimizzare la soddisfazione personale. Questi sogni non sono sbagliati e non sono irrilevanti. Essi rappresentano alcuni degli aspetti fondamentali dell’esistenza umana. Ma ogni civiltà si trova di fronte a una domanda:

«È possibile che una persona sia felice in una società infelice?»

La risposta filosofica e pratica è: no.

La felicità degli esseri umani è sempre accompagnata dalla presenza degli altri. Essa è strettamente legata all’ambiente emotivo, morale e sociale della vita di ogni individuo. È possibile possedere tutta la ricchezza materiale del mondo, avere successo, svolgere un lavoro ben retribuito e vivere in una splendida casa, ma essere comunque prigionieri della solitudine, della sfiducia, dell’insicurezza e del vuoto morale. Per questo motivo la felicità va oltre i beni materiali che una persona possiede. Essa deve essere valutata anche in base alla qualità della società in cui quella persona vive.

Questa è la ragione per cui, nel corso dei secoli, i filosofi hanno discusso dell’importanza del bene comune. Il “bene comune” non è soltanto uno slogan politico né un obiettivo economico. È la condizione generale che permette a ogni essere umano di vivere una vita significativa con dignità, sicurezza, giustizia e speranza. Esso riconosce che, sebbene ogni individuo abbia sogni particolari, tali sogni non possono prosperare in una società divisa e tormentata, nella quale prevalgano l’ingiustizia, la paura o l’indifferenza.

Il Dr. Sethi K.C., ideatore della Filosofia Sethiana da lui concepita, sostiene che uno dei malintesi più diffusi della civiltà contemporanea è l’idea che la felicità personale sia separata dal benessere delle altre persone. La felicità sembra qualcosa che appartenga esclusivamente all’individuo. In realtà, il vero segreto della felicità risiede nelle virtù pubbliche. Ogni sorriso presente nella società poggia su pilastri invisibili costruiti dalle azioni responsabili di molte altre persone.

Il Dr. Sethi osserva:

«I mattoni e l’acciaio non sono le mura più forti che possono proteggere la felicità dell’anima umana; essa viene costruita con fiducia, compassione e responsabilità.»

In questa riflessione troviamo una delle grandi intuizioni della filosofia. La società non è soltanto un insieme di persone che condividono lo stesso luogo. È una partnership morale invisibile. Tutti influenzano l’atmosfera emotiva nella quale gli altri sono chiamati a vivere. La sincerità contribuisce alla costruzione della società. Ogni atto egoistico la danneggia. Così l’uomo contribuisce alla propria felicità senza nemmeno rendersene conto.

Fin dagli inizi della civiltà, la sopravvivenza dell’essere umano si è fondata sulla cooperazione. Le persone non erano in grado, da sole, di coltivare la terra, proteggere le proprie comunità, educare i figli e trasmettere la conoscenza. L’isolamento e i limiti delle possibilità umane hanno portato alla nascita della società, della cooperazione e dell’ampliamento delle possibilità. La cooperazione è passata dall’essere una necessità fisica per sopravvivere a diventare una necessità etica per vivere. Gli esseri umani hanno scoperto che la giustizia era la risposta ai conflitti, la compassione la risposta alla sofferenza e l’onestà la risposta alla fiducia. Così la ricerca del bene comune è passata dall’essere un semplice modo di agire a diventare un principio morale del vivere.

Nelle società moderne, tuttavia, spesso esiste una relazione problematica tra libertà e indipendenza dalla responsabilità. Le società moderne onorano i diritti individuali e, talvolta, dimenticano che ogni diritto esiste soltanto perché qualcuno ha un dovere corrispondente. La sicurezza sulle strade è possibile perché milioni di persone rispettano le regole del traffico. Il rispetto dei cittadini verso le istituzioni costituisce la linfa vitale della democrazia. La vita familiare prospera quando i membri della famiglia si prendono cura gli uni degli altri non soltanto in senso giuridico, ma anche in quanto membri della stessa famiglia. La vita quotidiana delle persone è fatta di innumerevoli atti di onestà che spesso non vengono riconosciuti, eppure sono proprio essi a permettere alle comunità di prosperare.

La Filosofia Sethiana ci invita a ricordare che non esiste alcuna contraddizione tra responsabilità e libertà, perché non può esistere libertà senza responsabilità.

Il Dr. Sethi scrive:

«I diritti possono prosperare soltanto in una società che riconosce e compie silenziosamente i propri doveri e le proprie responsabilità. I diritti possono davvero fiorire solo quando le responsabilità vengono adempiute con discrezione.»

Nel mondo di oggi, in cui il successo personale viene spesso definito senza considerare le conseguenze sociali che esso produce, questo pensiero assume un significato ancora più profondo. La competizione ha certamente favorito l’innovazione e il progresso economico. Ma quando la competizione supera i limiti dell’etica della buona convivenza, lentamente trasforma i vicini in concorrenti, le relazioni in transazioni e le comunità in mercati. L’uomo può diventare più ricco e più prospero, ma anche più triste.

Parte II-A

Il ventunesimo secolo è l’epoca di una connettività digitale senza precedenti e, tuttavia, molte persone sperimentano la solitudine più di quanto sia mai accaduto prima. Sebbene le città siano cresciute, la tecnologia si sia sviluppata e la comunicazione sia diventata istantanea, le relazioni umane autentiche risultano spesso fragili. Lo sforzo di progredire ha prodotto una conseguenza non intenzionale: sempre meno occasioni per vivere insieme, essere accuditi dagli altri e sentirsi parte di una comunità.

Questo paradosso dimostra che la tecnologia non può creare la felicità e che il consumo non può acquistarla. La felicità nasce da rapporti fondati sulla fiducia, sull’empatia e sulla cooperazione. Queste qualità non sono beni che il mercato possa produrre; esse scaturiscono dalla natura stessa dell’essere umano.

Il bene comune è quindi molto più del semplice interesse collettivo. È lo spirito di integrità e di rettitudine che permette a ogni persona di vivere in libertà senza il timore di essere sfruttata o abbandonata. La fiducia di un bambino cresce quando è circondato da adulti premurosi. La dignità di una persona anziana si manifesta attraverso la benevolenza che la società dimostra verso i più vulnerabili. I lavoratori operano con onestà quando i datori di lavoro praticano l’equità. Le istituzioni ispirano fiducia, e non paura, nei cittadini, i quali così rispettano le leggi.

Ognuno di questi esempi riafferma lo stesso principio: la felicità degli individui è favorita nel modo migliore dal bene comune. Il più grande nemico del bene comune è l’individualismo eccessivo. Essere individui è necessario per essere creativi, innovativi e per crescere come persone. Tuttavia, l’aspetto distruttivo dell’individualismo consiste nel credere che la felicità possa essere raggiunta soltanto isolandosi dagli altri. Questo modo di pensare consuma lentamente l’empatia, facendo sì che gli altri vengano considerati rivali anziché compagni di vita.

La Filosofia Sethiana respinge questa illusione. Essa afferma che la realizzazione umana è relazionale, non isolata. Il meglio che una persona può diventare acquista pieno significato soltanto quando viene posto al servizio degli altri.

Come afferma con profonda sensibilità il Dr. Sethi:

«L’ambizione può essere soddisfatta dal successo, ma soltanto la coscienza può essere soddisfatta dal contributo agli altri; e la felicità raggiunge la sua forma più elevata quando la vita di qualcun altro diventa migliore grazie alla nostra presenza.»

Questa riflessione ci invita a domandarci quale sia il vero significato della civiltà. Una civiltà non si misura soltanto dai suoi grattacieli, dalla forza della sua economia o dal livello della sua tecnologia. Per quanto straordinari possano essere questi risultati, essi non garantiscono la saggezza. Una società dimostra la propria saggezza nel modo in cui tratta i più deboli, risolve i conflitti, protegge la giustizia e promuove il rispetto reciproco. Le nazioni vengono costruite attraverso lo sviluppo materiale; le civiltà vengono costruite attraverso lo sviluppo morale.

Come la storia dimostra ripetutamente, le società non falliscono soltanto a causa delle crisi economiche; esse falliscono quando si perde la fiducia. La corruzione sostituisce l’integrità, l’egoismo prende il posto del servizio e il vantaggio personale sostituisce il bene comune. Quando questi valori morali iniziano a deteriorarsi, anche le società più prospere vengono colpite dall’ansia, dall’alienazione e dalla frammentazione. Le persone possono essere circondate da ogni comodità, ma continuare a vivere prive di pace.

Infatti, il Dr. Sethi esprime questo concetto con una semplice ma profonda affermazione:

«Quando il carattere di un uomo si deteriora, nessuna ricchezza potrà proteggerlo dall’infelicità. Il denaro può riempire una casa, ma sono i valori a trasformarla in una vera dimora.»

La più grande illusione del nostro tempo consiste nel credere che l’egoismo sia una filosofia valida. L’egoismo sembra offrire vantaggi nel breve periodo, promettendo un profitto personale immediato. Tuttavia, si tratta di una vittoria destinata a durare poco. Una persona egoista può accumulare ricchezza, potere o fama, ma spesso al prezzo della fiducia. Le relazioni si spezzano, la cooperazione diminuisce e, con il passare del tempo, l’isolamento emotivo prende il posto della vera compagnia. Cercando di ottenere tutto soltanto per sé, l’individuo rischia di perdere proprio ciò di cui aveva più bisogno per vivere una vita piena e felice. L’approccio del bene comune propone una filosofia diversa. Esso non invita l’individuo a rinunciare ai propri sogni. Al contrario, lo incoraggia a perseguire il successo senza dimenticare il proprio dovere verso gli altri. Gli insegna che una nobile ambizione trova il suo significato più autentico quando la prosperità viene condivisa attraverso l’equità, la compassione e il servizio.

La Filosofia Sethiana afferma che ogni nostra azione produce conseguenze che influenzano l’intera società. I pensieri diventano abitudini; le abitudini formano il carattere; il carattere determina la cultura; e la cultura plasma il destino della società. Nessuna azione è completamente privata. Ogni scelta lascia un’impronta, e l’insieme di tutte queste impronte crea il clima morale del futuro.

Il Dr. Sethi osserva:

«Ogni pensiero diventa un’abitudine, ogni abitudine diventa una cultura e ogni cultura diventa il destino di una nazione.»

Questa riflessione sposta l’attenzione dall’attribuire colpe agli altri alla responsabilità personale. Nessun governo, nessuna legge, nessuna politica pubblica e nessun tribunale possono sostituire la coscienza individuale. Il bene comune nasce innanzitutto nella mente dell’essere umano. Comincia quando ogni persona sceglie liberamente di essere onesta anziché opportunista, compassionevole anziché indifferente e responsabile anziché egoista.

Parte II-B

L’empatia costituisce un altro elemento fondamentale del bene comune. Essa ci permette di comprendere che la sofferenza degli altri non è qualcosa di completamente estraneo a noi; è parte della nostra stessa umanità. Trasforma gli estranei in compagni di viaggio. Contribuisce a ridurre i pregiudizi, ad eliminare l’odio e a favorire la cooperazione. Una società priva di empatia può diventare efficiente, ma rimarrà priva di umanità. L’empatia unisce anche le comunità più ordinarie e dona speranza.

Con l’evoluzione degli studi di psicologia, un numero sempre maggiore di ricerche ha confermato ciò che la filosofia sostiene da secoli: le relazioni significative rappresentano una delle fonti più importanti di una felicità duratura. Il bisogno di sentirsi necessari, amati e riconosciuti è molto più profondo del desiderio di possedere beni materiali. Il primo desiderio del cuore non è “avere”, ma “diventare”. È questa la ragione per cui la solitudine continua a esistere perfino nelle società più prospere. Nessuna abbondanza materiale può sostituire i veri legami affettivi.

Secondo la Filosofia Sethiana, quindi, la felicità non è un traguardo che si raggiunge accumulando ricchezza, ma uno stato dell’essere che si sviluppa partecipando alla vita degli altri. È naturale essere felici quando sperimentiamo la gioia personale, ma una felicità ancora più grande nasce quando contribuiamo a rendere felici gli altri e ad arricchire la loro esistenza.

Il Dr. Sethi scrive:

«La vera misura di una vita pienamente realizzata non è la felicità che conserviamo dentro di noi, ma la speranza che abbiamo saputo infondere nel cuore degli altri.»

Ciò non significa affatto sminuire il valore dell’individuo. Al contrario, lo eleva. Ogni artista, scienziato, insegnante, imprenditore o filosofo rende il più grande servizio all’umanità quando realizza al meglio il proprio talento. Non esiste alcun conflitto tra l’eccellenza individuale e il bene comune; entrambe rappresentano due espressioni della stessa capacità umana. Il servizio al bene comune prepara anche la società al futuro. Le istituzioni, i valori e le opportunità create dalle generazioni precedenti vengono trasmesse a quelle successive. Allo stesso modo, ogni generazione ha il dovere morale di lasciare un’eredità etica a quelle future. Se l’egoismo domina il nostro tempo, le generazioni future erediteranno divisione e sfiducia. Se invece le nostre azioni saranno guidate dalla responsabilità, esse erediteranno fiducia e speranza. Per questo motivo il bene comune non riguarda soltanto il presente, ma anche il futuro dell’umanità.

La vera domanda non è se dobbiamo scegliere tra la felicità individuale e il bene comune. La realtà è che nessuna felicità duratura può esistere senza il bene comune. Essi non sono concorrenti che si contendono la nostra fedeltà; sono alleati che si sostengono reciprocamente. La salute personale, la giustizia e la compassione non possono essere realmente sicure finché la società nella quale viviamo non è essa stessa sana, giusta e compassionevole.

La Filosofia Sethiana proclama che il più grande risultato di una civiltà non consiste semplicemente nel produrre uomini e donne straordinari, ma nel creare condizioni tali da permettere alle persone comuni di vivere una vita straordinaria, fondata sulla dignità, sul rispetto reciproco e sulla speranza. Quando la giustizia è rispettata, la compassione è praticata e la responsabilità è custodita come un valore prezioso, la felicità fiorisce. In quel momento il bene comune non è più un ideale astratto, ma diventa la realtà quotidiana dell’umanità.

Questa visione è racchiusa nelle parole conclusive del Dr. Sethi:

«Una società felice non è quella nella quale ognuno possiede tutto ciò che desidera. È quella nella quale ogni persona si sente importante, la sua voce viene ascoltata con dignità, le sue mani ricevono responsabilità e ciascuno comprende che la propria felicità trova la sua espressione più autentica nella felicità degli altri.»

La grande lezione della filosofia e il messaggio eterno del Pensiero di Seth affermano che il bene comune non rappresenta il sacrificio della felicità individuale, ma il terreno fertile nel quale essa cresce e si sviluppa. Quando il nostro lavoro è rivolto al bene degli altri, non si tratta di rinuncia personale, bensì di un ampliamento delle possibilità dell’essere umano. Alla fine, l’umanità scopre la sua felicità più autentica non elevandosi al di sopra degli altri, ma camminando insieme a loro, rimanendo nell’amore di Dio e crescendo unità.

com.unica, 23 luglio 2026

Fonte: Dr. Sethi K.C. Autore – Ideatore della Filosofia Sethiana. Daman, India – Auckland, Nuova Zelanda

ENGLISH VERSION

Why the Pursuit of the “Common Good” Is Essential for Human Happiness?

Throughout history, humanity has been looking for happiness, but it has never been able to come to a consensus on what it is that brings happiness. Some have looked for it in riches; others in power, in achievement, in fame, in personal liberty. This quest has been enhanced, perhaps more than in any other age, in modern civilization. It promotes people to have a successful career, to gain material possessions, to enforce personal rights and to maximise personal satisfaction. These dreams are not bad and they are not inconsequential. They represent some of the key aspects of human existence. But one question is posed to each civilization;

”Is it possible for one person to be happy in an unhappy society?”

The philosophical/ practical answer is, “no.

The happiness of human beings is always accompanied by other people. It is intricately related to the emotional, moral and social surroundings of an individual’s life. It is possible to have all the material wealth in this world; to be successful, have a high paying job, and own a beautiful home, but still be trapped in loneliness, distrust, insecurity and/or moral emptiness. Thus, happiness goes beyond the material possessions one has. It also must be judged on the quality of the society of that person.

This is the reason for the philosophers’ discussion throughout the ages regarding the importance of the common good. “Common good” is not just a political slogan nor an economic goal. It is the general condition which allows each and every person to live a meaningful life with dignity, security, justice and hope. It acknowledges that although each individual has special dreams, dreams cannot thrive in a divided and troubled society, where injustice, fear or indifference are prevalent.

Dr. Sethi K.C.,the originator of Sethian Philosophy, which he designed, where the most common misconception of today’s civilization is the idea that personal happiness is distinct from the well being of the people. Happiness seems like something that’s only for people. The actual secret of happiness is public virtues. Each and every smile in society is founded on unseen pillars erected by so many responsible actions of others.

Dr. Sethi observes:

Brick and steel are not the strongest walls which can protect the happiness of the human soul; they are built with trust, compassion and responsibility.

In this reflection, we will see one of the great philosophical insights. Society is not just an assemblage of people in the same location. It’s a moral partnership that’s not seen. All people affect the emotional atmosphere in which others have to live. Sincerity contributes to the building of the society. Each selfish act has a detrimental effect on it. So man makes himself happy, though he never imagines it, without knowing.

From the very beginning of civilization, people’s survival relies on the basis of cooperation. People were not capable of farming, protecting their communities, educating kids and transmitting knowledge by themselves. Isolation and limitation of human possibilities gave rise to the emergence of a new society, cooperation and extension of possibilities. Cooperation progressed from a physical need to survival to an ethical need to live. They found that justice was the solution to conflict, compassion was the solution to suffering and honesty was the solution to trust. So the quest of the common good turned from being a way of doing things to becoming a moral way of doing things.

In modern societies, however, there is a relationship between freedom and being independent of responsibility.In modern societies, there is, however, a relationship between freedom and independence from responsibility. They honor individual rights and at times they don’t realize that all rights exist only because someone has a corresponding duty. There are no safety concerns on the roads as millions of people respect traffic laws. Citizens’ respect for institutions is the life-blood of democracy. Membership of a family is enhanced when family members care for each other not just in the legal sense, but also as members of the family. The life of ordinary people brings about countless acts of honesty, that most people do not get recognised for that, which makes the communities prosper.

Sethian Philosophy calls us to remember that there is no contradiction between responsibility and freedom, for there is no freedom without responsibility.

Dr. Sethi writes:

Rights can only prosper in a society that acknowledges and does the duty of its responsibilities in the dark.Rights can only thrive if responsibilities are done quietly.

In today’s world, when people’s success may be defined without considering the resulting social effects or implications, this thought carries a greater significance. Innovation and economic advancement have no doubt been fostered by competition. But as the competition crosses the ethics of good neighbourliness, slowly it turns neighbours into competitors, relationship into dealings and communities into marketplaces. Man can grow wealthier and more delectable, but sadder.

The twenty first century is the era of digital connectivity to another level and yet a lot of people are having more than ever before and more than ever before than ever before, loneliness. Satisfying human connection often is fragile, while cities have grown, technology has developed and communication has become instantaneous. An effort to move forward has led to the unintended consequence of less opportunity to live together, be cared for by others, and part of a community.

This paradox will prove that technology can’t create happiness and consumption cannot buy happiness. It develops in trustful, empathetic and cooperative relationships. These attributes are not the sort of things markets can create. They are born out of man’s nature.

The common good is thus much more than the collective good. It is the spirit of integrity and uprightness that enables every person to live in freedom without the fear of being exploited and abandoned. A child’s confidence is built as he is surrounded by caring adults. Benevolence of the society towards the vulnerable is dignity experienced by an old person. Employers value fairness, so workers work in an honest manner. The institutions inspire trust and not fear among citizens, so that they obey laws.

Each of these examples is a restatement of the same principle: The happiness of individuals is best promoted by their collective good.

The most formidable of all the enemies of the common good is too much individualism. In order to be creative, innovative and grow as an individual, one has to be an individual. A destructive side of individuality is the belief that happiness is and can only be achieved in isolation of others. This form of thinking slowly eats away people’s empathy, as other people are seen as rivals instead of life partners.

The illusion is rejected by Sethian Philosophy. It is relational, not isolated, according to it, is human fulfilment. The best a person can do is become meaningful merely when it is put to the service of others.

As Dr Sethi poignantly alludes:

Ambition can be satisfied by success, but only conscience can be satisfied by contribution and happiness is its highest form when another life becomes better because we are in it.

This grasp of things suggests that we ask ourselves what is the meaning of civilization? There’s more to a civilization than its skyscrapers and the power of its economy or the advancement of its technology. What progress, however good; these achievements represent, is no guarantee of wisdom. Equality and justice is a sign of wisdom in a society as it treats its weaker members, resolves its conflicts, protects justice and fosters mutual respect. The building of nations is accomplished by material development, the building of the civilizations is accomplished by moral development.

As history repeatedly shows, societies can not only fail due to economic failures, they fail when trust is lost. Corruption takes the place of integrity, selfishness of service and personal gain takes the place of the common good. These moral values start to wear away in any thriving society and cause anxiety, alienation and fragmentation. Men are surrounded by comforts and are lacking in peace.

In fact, this is a simple statement by Dr. Sethi:

As a rule, if a man’s character goes down, no amount of riches will safeguard him from unhappiness. “Money can fill the house, but values fill it up.

The greatest delusion of these modern days is to think that selfishness is a sound philosophy. Selfishness looks like it’s beneficial in the short run: it promises short run personal gain. However, it’s a victory that typically lasts only a short time. A selfish man can build up his wealth, his power or his fame, but it may come at the expense of trust. There’s a breakdown in relationships, a lack of cooperation and over time, emotional isolation takes the place of real companionship. People so try to get everything for themselves, that they are prone to losing what they should have had in the first place for a happy and complete life.

The approach of the common good has another philosophy. It does not call on an individual to give up on his dreams. Instead, it will help them to strive for success but not neglect their duty to others. It instills in him/her the values of a noble ambition and the meaning of prosperity by sharing through fairness, compassion and service.

Sethian Philosophy says that the actions we do have repercussions that affect our society as a whole. The thoughts become habits and habits form character; character determines culture; and culture, the destiny of society. So no one does anything which is completely private. Each choice you make, makes an impression, and all the impressions that you make create the moral climate for the future.

Dr. Sethi observes:

“Each thought is a habit, each habit is a culture and each culture is a destiny for a nation.”

This reflection is a change from taking the blame and puts the responsibility on the individual. None of these can supersede one’s conscience – a government can make laws, have policies, or have courts, but those will not be enough. The beginning of the common good is in the human mind. It starts with people making choices about their own behavior – they make the choice to be honest instead of convenient, compassionate instead of indifferent, responsible instead of selfless.

Empathy is yet another aspect of the common good. Empathy allows us to see that other people’s suffering is not totally “other.Empathy helps us to realize that other people’s suffering is not “other,” it’s our own humanity. It makes strangers to co-travellers. It helps to ease the prejudice, remove hatred and promote cooperation. If there is lack of empathy in society, it would become efficient but without emotion. Empathy brings even the mundane community together and bring hope.

As the study of psychology has evolved, it has seen an increasing number of studies that support the point made by philosophy; that is, that meaningful relationships are one of the best sources of a lasting sense of happiness. The need for people to feel needed, loved and recognized is much deeper than it is for possessions. The first desire of the heart is to “become”, not to “have”. That is the reason why loneliness is constant and continues even in the prosperous societies. There are no emotional attachments that can be gained through the abundance of material.

So according to Sethian Philosophy, happiness is not a goal that can be achieved by being wealthy, it is a state of being that can be developed by engaging in other lives. It’s good for us to be happy when we’re happy, but just as much when we help others be happy because we help them improve their lives.

Dr. Sethi writes:

A true measure of a fulfilled life is not the happiness that is stored up in us but the hope we have given to others’ hearts.

This is not to say that such an attitude is in any way demeaning to the individual. To the contrary, it raises it. As a rule, every artist, scientist, teacher, entrepreneur or philosopher does the greatest service to humanity when they are the best artists, scientists, teachers, entrepreneurs or philosophers. There is no conflict between ‘individual brilliance’ and ‘the common good’ – they are two manifestations of human abilities.

The service of the common good also helps to prepare society for the future. Institutions, values and opportunities of previous generations are passed on to the next generation. Similarly, each generation has a moral heritage to pass on to its future generations. As selfishness is our age, future generations inherit division. Responsibility is the driving force of our actions, they acquire trust. So, the common good is not only about the present, it’s about the future of mankind.

So it’s not whether or not we can seek individual happiness or common good. In truth, however, the very heart of the matter is that no lasting happiness can be possible without the common good. It is not about competing for our loyalty, rather it’s about supporting each other as partners. Individual good health, justice, and compassion are not safe until the society around the individual is good, just and compassionate.

Sethian Philosophy proclaims that the best thing that any civilization can do is not just produce super men and women, but conditions under which common people can live an extraordinary life of dignity, mutual respect and hope. Justice is believed, compassion is practiced and responsibility is cherished – happiness blooms. There it is not an abstract ideal of common good, but the daily ordinary reality of humankind.

This vision is captured by Dr. Sethi in a last word:

A happy society is not a society where everyone has everything they want. It is a society where everyone feels important, their voice is heard with dignity, their hands are given responsibility and everyone knows that their happiness is best found in their fellow people’s happiness.

The great lesson of philosophy and the eternal message of the Thought of Seth, is that the common good is not the sacrifice of the individual’s happiness, but the healthy soil in which his happiness is cultivated. If our work is for one another, it is not a self-sacrifice, it is an enlargement of possibilities of being human. In the end, humanity discovers its truest happiness not by standing above others, but by striving to be like them, remaining in God’s love, and rising together

Source: Dr Sethi K.C. Author – Conceiver of Sethian Philosophy. Daman,Indi – Auckland, New Zealand