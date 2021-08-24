Uno scambio di conoscenze ed esperienze a livello mondiale con lo scopo di cambiare il modo di pensare e di prepararsi meglio a prevenire e gestire i disastri

Nel secondo anno di pandemia, in cui ci siamo tutti di nuovo dovuti abituare a convivere con il disastro, ci sembra questo il momento opportuno per cercare di capire e ridefinire l’impatto sulle società globali. Soprattutto è necessario considerare che cosa veramente significa ricostruire dopo un disastro naturale, biologico o creato dall’uomo. Il recupero degli edifici e delle infrastrutture è sufficiente se non viene ricucito il tessuto sociale?

Il 1º Settembre 2021, la conferenza Invisible Reconstruction verrà tenuta online e in tempo reale da Kyoto. È un’iniziativa che promuove lo scambio di conoscenze ed esperienze a livello mondiale con lo scopo di cambiare il modo di pensare e di prepararsi meglio a prevenire e gestire il disastro. Invisible Reconstruction vuole rafforzare e riparare i fili intangibili che tengono insieme una società.

La conferenza è stata organizzata grazie al supporto di UCL Global Engagement ed è una collaborazione tra UCL, Ritsumeikan, Università dell’Aquila e Università di Sassari.

Il convegno esaminerà come comunicare e capire il rischio, come viverlo, e come ridurre l’impatto su coloro che sono più vulnerabili. Come l’arte può aiutare a ricostruire e riconnettere le comunità e come i beni culturali possono diventare il motore per la rinascita economica. Nel mezzo del disastro della pandemia globale, i relatori spiegheranno le strategie per gestire musei e biblioteche anche quando nessuno può visitarli.

Scuole, università e musei sono una delle chiavi di coesione territoriale e promuovono resilienza nelle società. Eppure la loro importanza passa in secondo piano durante la risposta all’emergenza. Questa conferenza si occuperà di come la pandemia dovuta al COVID-19 ha rivelato fragilità in tutti i diversi stadi del processo educativo, sottolineando la vulnerabilità degli attori degli processi educativi, nonché l’importanza di mantenere il contatto fisico per preservare il benessere psicologico.

Ci si può registrare per seguire il convegno, che verrà tenuta in lingua inglese, presso il seguente link: www.invisiblereconstruction.com/register.php

INVISIBLE RECONSTRUCTION CONFERENCE, ONLINE FROM KYOTO 1 SEPTEMBER 2021

In another year when we have all been living with disasters of one sort or another, perhaps it is a good time to reassess how to deal with their societal impact. What does it really mean to reconstruct after a natural, biological or man-made disaster? Is the repair and reinstatement of buildings and infrastructure sufficient without the mending of social fabric?

On 1st September 2021, the Invisible Reconstruction Conference is being held online and live from Kyoto. Invisible Reconstruction is an initiative that seeks the exchange of global knowledge and experiences to change current thinking on disaster preparedness and promote the reinforcement and repair of the intangible threads that create societies.

The conference will examine communicating, understanding and living with risk, and how to reduce the disproportionate impact of disaster on the vulnerable. It will look at how art can help rebuild and reconnect communities and how cultural heritage can be a motor for economic recovery. In the global disaster of the pandemic, contributors will talk about how to run museums and libraries when no one can visit.

Schools, universities and museums are key to community cohesion and societal resilience, yet their importance is often forgotten in disaster response. The conference will look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed fragilities at the different stages of the educational process, and highlighted the vulnerability of the educators themselves as well as the importance of maintaining physical contact to preserve psychological well being.

Registration for the conference is open at www.invisiblereconstruction.com/register.php

The conference has been organised with the help of a UCL Global Engagement Grant and is a collaboration between University College London, DMuch – The Institute of Disaster Mitigation for Urban Cultural Heritage at Ritsumeikan University, Kyoto, and the Universities of L’Aquila and Sassari in Italy.

com.unica, 24 agosto 2021